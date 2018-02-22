The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, according to data released by the Labor Department on Thursday. US initial jobless claims declined 7,000 to 222,000 from the previous week's level, which was revised down by 1,000. This marked a near-45 year low and was ahead of economists's expectations for claims of 230,000. Meanwhile, the four-week moving average was down 2,250 to 226,000 from the previous week's average, which was revised down by 250. The four-week ...

