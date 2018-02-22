Markets in Asia finished mixed on Thursday, as mainland China returned to the fray and traders reacted to the latest Federal Reserve minutes, released in the US overnight. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 1.07% at 21,736.44, as the yen strengthened 0.52% on the dollar to last trade at JPY 107.22. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite was ahead 2.17% at 3,268.73, and the smaller, technology-heavy Shenzhen Composite finished 1.88% higher at 1,771.96. Markets in mainland China returned to trade ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...