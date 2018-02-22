Kazakh Search Cryptoplatform Dagrsol 2.0 and the Self-Titled Browser Will Allow All Users to Make Money

MOSCOW, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Dagrsol Searching Engine Inc. announces that the start of their search cryptoplatform Dagrsol 2.0 and the self-titled browser is scheduled for next month. On the closed forum of the shareholders, the head of the company Artyom Gurin, described the whole strategy of the integration of the blockchain technology within one country.

The first man in the republic delivered a course on the digitalization of the country, through which the created start-ups will achieve economic growth andaccess tothe top 30 most developed countries.

The registration of the Bank of Dagrsol, based on the blockchain technology, consolidates qualified investors that are aimed at developing and contributing to the innovative project, such as Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, computer vision, digital transformation and machine learning. Using Dagr Fund service developers and businessmen get full financial, legal, technical support, software, computing power, promotion, go to the IPO, produce tokens and trade shares.

Due to the decentralized server flagship search engine Dagrsol 2.0 does not preserve search history anddoes not keep and transfer user data. It allows active users to earn on advertising, sharing 90% of the income.

Experts claim that the price of the company's shares and of Dagra cryptocurrency is going to soar above 200 $. With the primary capitalization of the project DagrSol Searching Engine Inc. share price has risen by 20%: from 0,5$ to 0,65$ per share. As of February 2018, 3 million DGR are circulating in the cryptoplatform and more than 3,500 people use currency.

Kazakh cryptoplatform Dagrsol 2.0 are going to compete with major players such as Bitcoin, Etherium and Dash due to the fact that this platform has easily accessible mining and user-friendly interface of the products and the development strategy of the company have common tendencies with Microsoft. The details will soon be known at the official presentation of the company.