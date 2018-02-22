Rockstone Research: Big Times Ahead For Several Joint Ventures from MGX Minerals

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2018 / Today, MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG; OTCQB: MGXMF; FRA: 1MG) on its joint venture at Case Lake in Ontario, where a 30 holes drill program over 3,000 m has now been completed, with assay results expected shortly. Currently, MGX owns 20% of the Case Lake hardrock lithium project and can increase its stake to 35% anytime.

As previous drill results have shown, Case Lake is turning out as a world-class hardrock lithium project, whereas MGX has joint ventured 4 other lithium projects from Power Metals. MGX owns stakes in numerous other projects and is therefore ideally diversified to profit from the new mega-trend of the new energy economy.

In North America, MGX owns 2 million acres of lithium brine properties and very soon, the first commercial petrolithium system is planned to go into production. In South America, MGX opened up a new office and recently started to sample brines from 4 Chilean projects, with results expected shortly. With its rapid minerals extraction technology, MGX is also targeting geothermal brines in California to extract lithium, magnesium, and zinc.

The market also eagerly awaits the publication of a PEA ("Preliminary Ecomomic Assessment") on its 100% owned Driftwood Magnesium Project in British Columbia. Driftwood is a large and high-grade magnesite deposit at the surface, which has all of the ingredients to be put into production relatively fast as a quarry-style mine. Already in late 2016, an insitu value of more than a billion dollars was estimated.

Results from each project may put MGX on the radar of private and institutional investors, major oil and gas producers as well as lithium end-users worldwide. Hence, highly interesting times are in front of us and may go hand in hand with global recognition and appreciation.

The full report can be accessed through the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/4305-Big-Times-Ahead-For-Several-Joint-Ventures-from-MGX-Minerals

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/4304-Es-steht-Grosses-bevor-fuer-mehrere-MGX-Beteiligungen

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

