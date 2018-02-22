LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies to Present at 30th Annual ROTH Conference

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2018 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer, distributor and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, today announced that its management is scheduled to participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018.

Event: 30th Annual ROTH Conference Date: Monday, March 12, 2018 Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel-Dana Point, CA Presentation Time: 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time in the Orange track-Salon 4

For LightPath's most recent financial results for the period ended December 31, 2017, the Company reported:

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 increased to approximately $8.4 million, up 42%, as compared to approximately $5.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2017, and up 10% from approximately $7.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

12-month backlog was approximately $12.3 million at December 31, 2017, an increase of 43% from $8.6 million at September 30, 2017, and up 32% from $9.3 million at June 30, 2017.

Significant investment of approximately $1.9 million was made in the first half of fiscal 2018 in global growth initiatives and product development. As a result, consolidated production capacity increased by approximately 60%, depending on product mix, to support planned growth in infrared and specialty products associated with light distance and ranging ("LIDAR") applications and the 5G network conversion.

Cash balance at December 31, 2017 was approximately $7.7 million.

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company's debt was reduced by $3.3 million or 32% through a debt restructuring, with minimal impact on its cash position.

The Roth event provides an opportunity to present to a group audience as well as to meet on a 1:1 basis throughout the day with institutional investors. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact the Company's investor relations representative Jordan Darrow at 512-551-9296 or jdarrow@darrowir.com. The investor presentation used at the conferences will be posted in the investor relations section of the Company's website (www.lightpath.com) on the day of the event.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM® lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in New York, Latvia, and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products from high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses. ISP's optics processes allow it to manufacture its products from all important types of infrared materials and crystals. Manufacturing processes include CNC grinding and CNC polishing, diamond turning, continuous and conventional polishing, optical contacting and advanced coating technologies.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our ability to expand our presence in certain markets, future sales growth, continued improvements in our financial results, and implementation of new distribution channels. This information may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, factors detailed by LightPath Technologies, Inc. in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: LightPath Technologies, Inc.