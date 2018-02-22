Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2018) - On BNN Sat Feb 24 & Sun Feb 25, 2018 - BTV-Business Television delves into companies creating opportunities in the budding cannabis sector: Full Episode
Cannot view this video? Visit:
http://www.b-tv.com/btv-ep-324/
NanoSphere Health Sciences (CSE: NSHS) - this company's novel retail products and technology present maximum absorbency of cannabinoids for consumers. See Feature
EnWave Corporation (TSXV: ENW) - This company's disruptive dehydration technology has them working with one of the leading licenced cannabis producers in Canada. See Feature
CannTrust Holdings (CSE: TRST) - With comments from Echelon Partners', Equity Analyst, Russell Stanley, BTV drops in on one of the leading cannabis producers in Canada, whose customer enrollment is growing exponentially. See Feature
Delta 9 Cannabis (TSXV: NINE) - BTV explores this scalable and stackable growth pod design that is set to increase production output. See Feature
Lexaria Bioscience (CSE: LXX) (OTCQX: LXRP) - BTV gains insight into this company's technology set to improve absorption and taste of medicinal cannabis. See Feature
Quadron Cannatech (CSE: QCC) - BTV gets educated on "The BOSS", a technology for faster extraction of cannabis. See Feature
BTV, a half-hour weekly investment news program, profiles emerging companies across Canada and the US to bring investors information for their portfolio. With Host Taylor Thoen, BTV interviews experts, top analysts, plus features companies at their location for an insightful business perspective.
BTV BROADCAST TIMES:
CANADA: BNN - Saturday Feb 24 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Feb 25 @ 9:30pm EST
Bell Express Vu - Saturday Feb 24 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Feb 25 @ 9:30pm EST
Air Canada: TV Seatback Business Channel
U.S. National:
Biz Television Network - Sun Mar 4 @ 10:00pm & 4:30pm PST, Mar Feb 10 @ 9:00pm PST
To Submit a Company for BTV-Business Television for next season:
Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com
To receive news click here to Subscribe.