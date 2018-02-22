Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2018) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE") a leader in solar energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, will release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017 on Tuesday, March 13th, 2018 before market open.

UGE has scheduled a conference call for analysts and investors, hosted by UGE's CEO, Nick Blitterswyk, and CFO, Jimmy Vaiopoulos, starting at 10:00am EST on March 13th, 2018. You may join this conference call by dialing: 1 (888) 490-6954, Canada/US Toll Free, and confirmation number: 46525179.

For a summary of call details and other freephone telephone numbers, click here.

You will be able to access UGE's fiscal year 2017 financial results and an audio recording of the conference call on UGE's corporate website at: https://www.ugei.com/financial-filings.

About UGE

UGE delivers immediate savings to businesses through the low cost of solar energy. We help commercial and industrial clients become more competitive by providing distributed renewable energy solutions at no upfront cost, generating long term economic and environmental returns. With over 350 MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

For more information, contact UGE at:

+1 917 720 5685

press@ugei.com