The "Introduction to the UK FCA Compliance" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

To avoid costly intervention and scrutiny by the FCA, firms must portray confidence and understanding of what the regulator expects.

This course is designed to give attendees the confidence and understanding by making sense of the regulators approach to Financial Service firms, how they believe companies should be run and what they look for. Often Financial Services firms miss the opportunities to recognise areas that cause FCA concerns, this course illustrates how to recognise and react to areas of concern before the regulator.

Each element of the course is designed to set out how attendees can work to ensure their respective firms act with confidence and understanding of the FCA. It explains the ways in which the regulators supervise firms, the powers available to them should they wish to take action against a firm and provides an outline of the principal areas of regulation in relation to the activities of a regulated firm.

Main Topics Covered During this Training:

The regulatory structure

FCA authorisation process overview

Effective communication by the regulator to the financial services industry

FCA supervision activity

Communication with the FCA

Enforcement

Structure of the regulators handbook

What Will You Learn:

Be able to understand the current financial services regulatory regime in the UK and its reasoning

Know what's involved in the authorisation and approval process for new companies

Know the objectives of the FCA

Understand the shape of an effective regulatory handbook

Recognise the structure of effective regulator communications

Have basic knowledge of the supervisory and enforcement processes

Know the main sanctions the regulators can impose following enforcement action

