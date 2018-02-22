4Tech Inc., a leader in the field of transcatheter tricuspid valve repair, announces changes in its leadership team: Tom Fleming will join the company as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective as of March 2018; and Keith D. Dawkins, M.D., has joined as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Tom Fleming replaces Mike Ennen, who is stepping down for family reasons. This new leadership team enhances the company's strategy to advance its clinical program for TriCinch Coil System.

Tom Fleming comes to 4Tech with over 21 years of experience at Boston Scientific Corporation in numerous roles of increasing responsibility, including Vice President (VP) and General Manager (GM) for Transcatheter Aortic Valves, Program Management, Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management and Peripheral Interventions. He also held leadership roles in Imaging, Embolic Protection, Quality, and Marketing. In his most recent role as Vice President and General Manager for the Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAVR), 2012 2017, he was responsible for leading Boston Scientific into the $3B global market for minimally invasive Transcatheter Aortic Valves. With the Clinical Investigators and Boston Scientific team, he successfully drove the execution of the first comparative head-to-head randomized US IDE trial, which demonstrated superiority at one year.

Keith D. Dawkins, M.D. served as the Executive Vice President and Global Chief Medical Officer at Boston Scientific for all divisions, 2012 2017, where he was responsible for enhancing the company's global clinical programs and strategies. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President and CMO for Boston Scientific's Cardiology Rhythm and Vascular Group. Prior to joining Boston Scientific, Dr. Dawkins was a practicing interventional cardiologist for over 20 years in England. He has earned a series of clinical, research and academic distinctions, including a post-doctoral research fellowship at Stanford University as a Fulbright Scholar. Dr. Dawkins also served as President of the British Cardiovascular Intervention Society and held numerous appointments on hospital, regional and national committees, including the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE). He has been an author on more than 750 academic publications and presentations on a variety of cardiac topics.

