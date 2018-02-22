CryptoProTools Launches Trading Signals for Top 100 Cryptocurrencies

On Top of the Crypto Focused Charting Indicators, Members Will Now Have Access to Several Types of Trade Signals from within the CryptoProTools Discord Community Server

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2018 / The founder of CryptoProTools is pleased to announce that they have just added a highly requested feature to their Discord Community. All Members will now gain access to a custom coded bot which will be posting trade alerts in real time at no extra cost.

To read about these features in more detail, please visit https://CryptoProTools.com.

A spokesperson noted, CryptoProTools started its humble beginnings just three months ago with a couple of private indicators for the TradingView platform that were designed specifically for people trading the crypto markets.

Fast forward to today, CryptoProTools members now have access to 6 custom indicators plus a private discord community that houses not only crypto focused discussion, many helpful resources, and more tools, but also the new custom-coded Trade Signal bot that is posting alerts in real time for the top 100 cryptocurrencies as ranked on CoinMarketCap.

"We just want to create the best value crypto group around. When members have good ideas for additions to the community or for a new indicator, then we'll do our best to make them a reality." the spokesperson noted, adding that their indicators were just the beginning of something much bigger.

"There are too many private crypto groups out there charging outrageous monthly fees and offering nothing near the value we do. We want to make it clear that we are keeping our focus on crypto trading rather than building our main income from membership fees."

About CryptoProTools

CryptoProTools is a growing community of crypto traders and investors. They offer custom-made indicators for TradingView charts that help members place smarter trades, minimize fake outs and learn to stop FOMO trading. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, CryptoProTools will have the tools and community you're looking for. For more info, please visit https://CryptoProTools.com.

Media Contact:

Tyson Crisp

press@cryptoprotools.com

CryptoProTools.com

SOURCE: CryptoProTools.com