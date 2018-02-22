Cell Detect, Inc. Develops Innovative System for Detecting Contraband Cell Phones in Prisons

Thanks to the New Cell Trax System, Prisoners will be Less Likely to Use an Illegal Cell Phone

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2018 / The founders of an emerging company called Cell Detect, Inc. are pleased to announce that they have developed a revolutionary system for detecting contraband cell phones in prisons.

The Company's Cell Trax system provides a low-cost solution to what many prison and corrections officials have identified as the number one problem within correctional institutions: Contraband cell phones. As a company spokesperson noted, prisoners use these unlawful devices virtually unrestrained to communicate with each other and with others outside the prison, enabling continued unlawful activity.

To learn about Cell Trax and how it can help solve the serious problem of contraband prison cell phones, as well as read more about Cell Detect, Inc., please visit https://celldetect.com/about-us/.

As the company spokesperson noted, the contraband cell phone in prison problem exists in every prison system across the country and throughout the world.

"A gang leader in a North Carolina prison used a contraband cell phone to order a hit on his prosecutor's father, and a sex offender in a New Jersey prison once used a smuggled cell phone to swap child pornography," the spokesperson noted, adding that prisoners in South Carolina are posting real-time Facebook Live videos inside the walls of prisons, where it is estimated that one out of every three inmates have had contraband cell phones.

"More than 100 inmates in Tennessee prisons are operating their own Facebook pages, displaying photos and videos of drugs while they are behind bars."

Thanks to Cell Detect, Inc., their new Cell Trax system can be used to defend against the security threats associated with contraband cell phones inside corrections institutions. It utilizes an electronic bracelet securely attached to every inmate's ankle with multiple levels of tamper detection. Since the detectors are always active, always attached to the prisoner, and always looking for near-field cellular signatures, detection is assured.

"When a cell phone signal is detected, the Cell Trax bracelet immediately reports the presence of the cellular signal to a cloud-based computer, which processes the alert and notifies officers of the identity of the unauthorized user in near real time," the spokesperson said.

The product has a clever feature called micro-jamming that if enabled, will output a short-range jamming signal to prevent the "nearby" cell phone from working. This feature is not currently enabled because, as of today, the FCC declares it illegal to jam an RF signal, even a micro-jammer in a prison.

Cell Detect has recently completed testing of a prototype detector in a live prison with positive results, the spokesperson noted. They are poised to complete development and begin scaling into production in 2018.

About Cell Detect, Inc.:

An emerging company called Cell Detect, Inc. has developed a revolutionary system that solves the number one problem facing the corrections industry: Illicit cell phones in prisons and jails. The Cell Trax system detects, reports and eventually jams only those devices that are in close proximity to the inmate and at a fraction of the cost of existing systems. The Leadership team is highly experienced with the technology, has experience launching high tech companies, and has many contacts within the industry. They decided to launch Cell Detect after identifying the critical need in Corrections for a cost-effective means of eradicating contraband cell phones from prisons. For more information, check out https://celldetect.com/ or contact dsegal@celldetect.com.

Contact:

David Segal

dsegal@celldetect.com

318-933-2315

SOURCE: Cell Detect, Inc.