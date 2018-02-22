Sonos Playbar Releases Results of a Survey that Shows Music is a More Effective Stress Reliever than Exercise

The New Survey of 110 of Sonos Playbar's Users Found that Music is Up to 40 Percent More Effective at Reducing Stress than Working Out

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2018 / The founders of Sonos Playbar, an online retailer of home theater equipment including speakers, are pleased to announce the results of a recent survey. After polling 110 of their users and asking them how their stress was reduced by both exercise and music, the results showed that music is the most effective stress reliever of the two - by 40 percent.

To learn more about the recent survey and check out the results, please visit https://www.sonosplaybar.com/listening-to-music-a-more-effective-stress-relief-than-exercise/.

As a spokesperson for Sonos Playbar noted, the 110 people who were surveyed were asked to base their stress levels on a scale of 1 (least stress) to 10 (most stress).

"Users reported an average starting stress rating of 7.2," the spokesperson noted, adding that on average, people reported a stress reduction of 3.12 on the scale of 1to 10 from exercise and an average reduction of 4.27 from music.

"Based on this survey, music is about 40 percent more effective at reducing stress than exercise, though both are very beneficial."

While the Sonos Playbar survey relied on self-reporting, the results definitely show that music may be more effective at managing stress than exercise. It is probable that people who listen to music on a regular basis will experience the health benefits associated with reduced stress levels, the spokesperson noted.

For people who wish to enjoy the power of music as a stress reducer, Sonos Playbar offers some tips. For example, people should take the time to find the type of music that has the greatest and most powerful effect on them and their mood.

"As you experiment, note the song you are listening to, as well as the artist and the genre of music. Try listening to similar types of music and see if it has the same effect," the spokesperson said.

While it may seem challenging for busy people to find the time to determine the best type of music for their stress levels, there are usually a number of opportunities during the day. For example, during a commute, while eating lunch, driving the kids to school or soccer practice or listening to music for a few minutes before bedtime are all options.

About Sonos Playbar:

Sonos Playbar is an online retailer of speakers and other home theater equipment. Serving thousands of clients, they help their clients engage in their passion for music and high quality sound. For more information, please visit https://www.sonosplaybar.com/.

Contact:

Danny Natson

sonosplaybar.com@gmail.com

(207) 370-0223

SOURCE: Sonos Playbar