Simply e-Liquid Announces the Launch of their New Website that Includes Two New Sections

Shoppers Can Now Purchase a Variety of MODs, along with RBAs and RTAs at the UK-Based Online Retailer

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2018 / The founders of Simply e-Liquid, one of the UK's largest online sources for e liquid and related accessories, are pleased to announce the launch of their new website. In addition, the site, which is now easier than ever to navigate, has two new sections: one that is devoted to MODs and one that features RDA/RTA products.

To check out the newly revised website and learn more about the Simply e-Liquid company and their full line of products, please visit https://www.simplyeliquid.co.uk/product-category/e-liquids/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Simply e-Liquid know that many people in the UK are looking for a reputable and affordable source of top-quality e-liquids. This knowledge inspired them to open their online store and offer a huge selection of e-liquids to their valued customers.

Now, thanks to the launch of their newly re-designed website and the addition of the sections that sell MODs and RDA/RTA products, the founders hope to help even more customers find exactly what they are looking for.

"In addition to the exciting e liquid options together with amazing deals and free deliveries, why go anywhere else?" the spokesperson asked, adding that the Manchester-based Simply e-Liquid company manufactures all of their own liquids in-house, including their signature simply range, Zooom and E-Drops.

"We also research and select many other eliquids from the best brands on the e-liquid market. Because we offer over 1,000 different e-liquids, from 10ml to 120ml shortfill, in many different flavours, there is something for everyone."

Even though the two new sections of the website have not been live for that long, they are already getting a lot of positive attention from visitors to the site. For example, one of the products that is creating quite a buzz with shoppers is called the IJOY Captain X3 Box Mod. Available in a number of colours, the mod integrates a triple 20700 battery powered chipset that is capable of a powerful output of 324W, all in a compact chassis.

"With the included 18650 adaptor, the Captain X3 is 18650 battery compatible," notes the description on the site.

About Simply e-Liquid:

Simply e-Liquid is one of the UK's biggest e-liquid brands offering hundreds of premium e-liquids. They offer a huge range at the best competitive prices. For more information, please visit https://www.simplyeliquid.co.uk/.

