Ringba Launches Game Changing IVR Platform

People Can Now Create Custom IVRs Using Ringba's Drag-and-Drop Interface

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2018 / Ringba, an enterprise call tracking, analytics and attribution platform, are pleased to announce the launch of their new game changing Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system.

Utilizing this technology, clients can quickly create automated systems to reduce hold times, increase consumer satisfaction and significantly improve overall return on investment.

To learn more about the new customizable Interactive Voice Response system and how it can improve ROI, please visit http://www.ringba.com/blog/introducing-custom-ivr.

Now, thanks to the new IVR platform from Ringba, people can create custom IVRs "Trees" using Ringba's intuitive drag-and-drop interface, and easily connect them to their call marketing campaigns - all within a matter of minutes.

"The new IVR Builder will provide clients with unparalleled control over their business' call flow and the customer experience," the spokesperson noted, adding that people may also use this innovative feature set to configure customized caller prompts, record voicemails, automate text-to-speech and include smart integrations for APIs and custom workflows.

All of these intuitive tools are available at no additional cost to clients.

Ringba's rich and easy-to-use interface makes it possible for clients to manage their entire call business from one single platform.

For new customers who are just setting up their first IVR with Ringba, the entire process is designed to be as intuitive and stress-free as possible. Using Ringba, clients can track their calls and create their IVR trees in a matter of minutes.

About Ringba:

Ringba is an intelligent inbound call tracking, analytics, and attribution platform. Users can track inbound calls, analyze real-time reports, reduce call fees and optimize ad spend and ROI for their call marketing campaigns. For more information, please visit https://www.ringba.com/.

