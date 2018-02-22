Unfavorable Farming Conditions to Drive the Growth of Global Biological Seed Treatment Market; Market is Projected to Reach US$ 715 Million by 2026, Observes TMR

ALBANY, New York, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

As farmers from several parts of the world continue to fight plant diseases, pest infestations, and harmful fertilizer outbreaks, the demand for effective seed treatments continues to gain traction. Traditional success of organic mercurial seed treatments has paved way for growing popularity of biological seed treatments. A range of options available for biological seed treatment ensure that the crop survives through the toughest conditions. Farmers are actively adopting biological seed treatment services to extend their farm produce and create a disease-free environment for their farming landscape. Companies namely, Syngenta AG, BASF SE, Bayer CropScience, Monsanto Company, Italpollina SpA, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Koppert B.V., INCOTEC Group BV, Plant Health Care, Inc., Precision Laboratories, Inc., Verdesian Life Sciences, LLC and Valent Biosciences Corporation are partnering with farmers and extending their presence as key players in the global biological seed treatment market.

Transparency Market Research has observed that these companies will instrument the growth of theglobal biological seed treatment marketduring the forecast period, 2017-2026. The report estimates that by the end of 2026, the global biological seed treatment market will have touched a US$ 714 Mn valuation, reflecting a value CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=5123

Bacterial Treatment of Seed to Register High Value Growth

In 2017 and beyond, biological seed treatment will be predominantly directed towards protecting the plant for bacterial infection. The long-term advantage of bacterial seed treatment will boost the overall produce in terms of quantity as well as quality. The report further estimates that the adoption of biological seed treatment against bacteria will gain traction due to increasing incidence of bacterial infestation in GMO cultivation practices. By the end of 2026, more than US$ 300 Mn worth of biological seed treatments will be adopted across the globe to protect the seeds from bacteria. The report also reveals that fungi-type and botanical-type biological seed treatment will register fastest revenue growth at a similar value CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

Request For Custom Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=5123

Biological Treatment of Corn Seeds to Translate High Revenue Growth through 2026

Corn seeds will be widely treated for their vulnerabilities against harsh weather, pesticides and insects. Biological treatment of corn seeds is expected to account for more than 40% of the global market value towards the end of the forecast period. The report also observes a growing demand for biological seed treatment of wheat and soybean. Biological seed treatment of cash crops such as cotton will also drive the market growth. Over the forecast period, biological seed treatment of cotton is estimated to register a 9.5% CAGR in terms of value.

Purchase this Premium Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=5123<ype=S

North America to Register High Demand for Biological Seed Treatment

In 2017, North America's biological seed treatment market has been estimated to be worth nearly US$ 115 Mn. Worsening farming conditions in the US and Canada, coupled with high incidence of plant diseases has spurred the overall demand for biological seed treatment in North America. The report also observes the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region as a lucrative marketplace for biological seed treatment. Over the forecast period, the biological seed treatment market in APEJ region is expected to expand at 9.9% CAGR in terms of value. The report also reveals that biological seed treatment will be predominantly playing the key function of biostimulants. On the other hand, biological seed treatment for biofertilizer treatment is expected to witness speed revenue growth 10.8% CAGR over the forecast period.

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Eucalyptus Oil Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/eucalyptus-oil-market.html

Potato Protein Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/potato-protein-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector - such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR's syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY- 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA- Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

ResearchBlog:http://www.editiontruth.com/