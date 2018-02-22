Mariehamn, 2018-02-22 15:55 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Taxell Christoffer Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ----------------------------------------------------------------- Amendment Köp av Ålandsbanken B-aktie ----------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Ålandsbanken Abp LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-20 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009001127 Volume: 833 Unit price: 14.10000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 833 Volume weighted average price: 14.10000 Euro



Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505