Last year saw record levels of global solar tracker shipments, reports GTM Research. It forecasts even bigger growth in 2018, despite continued consolidation. NEXTracker held on to the top spot once again, while Latin America became the biggest market.U.S.-based GTM Research has released its solar tracker figures for 2017. Overall, it says a record 14.5 GW were shipped last year, up from 11.6 GW in 2016, with NEXTracker Inc. assuming the leading position, accounting for a third of all shipments. Array Technologies Inc. also maintained its position, ranking second; while First Solar Inc. was usurped ...

