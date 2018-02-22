Around 46% of the country's installed solar PV capacity comes from power facilities exceeding in size 5 MW, while another 20% is represented by residential systems up to 4 kW.The U.K.'s installed solar PV capacity has reached 12.8 GW across 939,872 installations as of the end of January 2018, according to the latest provisional statistics released by the U.K. Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). In the month of January, new additions totaled around 9 MW. The BEIS notes, however, that the latest month's figures should be taken as provisional, and that they will likely ...

