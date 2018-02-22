The "The Repo Market" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 1 day course is designed for delegates who are either new to the business of bond repurchase agreements (repos) or want to refresh their knowledge. You will learn how repos are priced, settled and why they are transacted by different participants in the market, including pension funds, hedge funds, market makers and derivatives users. You will also learn about bonds and key money market operations.

You will have a chance to explore applications of repos for risk management, speculation and arbitrage purposes with a particular emphasis on the relationship between the bond repo market and derivatives such as swaps and exchange traded bond futures.

Course Level: Introductory

What Will You Learn

By the end of this course you will:

Understand the repo market, its main players and types of transactions

Explore the cash flows associated with different repo transactions

Learn about different repo applications including yield curve trading, matched book trading and basis trading with futures

Be able to identify and assess the risks arising from using repo and how to minimise the exposure to those risks

Explore the recent market trends, the impact of the crisis and future developments

Main Topics Covered During This Training

The repo in the context of the money markets

Bond market overview

The repo market: main participants market size

Repo instrument explained

The mechanics of repo agreements

Pricing and settlement

Use or repo by different market participants

