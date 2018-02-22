The "Mastering Operational Risk Management" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Attend this very practical 2 day course to learn about the best current practice in operational risk management. You will learn how to identify and prevent occurrence of risks in the business context, assess risk appetite within your organisation, set up the most effective risk management framework as well as strategies for risk monitoring and reporting. You will also learn about the latest key regulatory requirements affecting operational risk management from Basel II/II and MiFID to Senior Managers Certification Regime (SMCR).
Conducted by an expert with over 18 years of practical experience gained in the City and in major organisations worldwide, this intensive training course explores the best current practices and standards in operational risk management.
You will consolidate your knowledge through a series of exercises and case studies using real-life business situations.
What you will learn:
- Learn about the most effective strategies for managing operational risk
- Understand specific risks in financial institutions and their impact on operational efficiency
- Explore operational risk in the context of Basel II, III and other major regulatory requirements including MiFID and Senior Managers Certification Regime
- Assess the risk culture and appetite
- Place operational risk within broader enterprise risk management and corporate governance structures
- Gain the tools to implement operational risk management in practice
- Explore through case studies current best international standards
Main topics covered:
- Risk management drivers
- Identifying operational risks and aligning them with business objectives
- Operational risk management frameworks including COSO ERM, ISO 31000 OCEG's GRC Capability Model
- Impact of major regulations on operational risk management including Basel II III, MiFID and Senior Managers Certificate Regime (SMCR)
- Risks and control assessments
- Developing and implementing operational risk appetite framework
- Risk treatment (e.g. controls)
- Risk Monitoring implementing key risk indicators and key control indicators
- Strategies for effective risk reporting
- Case studies and exercises
