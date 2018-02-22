Riga, Latvia, 2018-02-22 16:13 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to place additional Latvian Government Treasury long term debt securities competitive multi-price and non-competitive fixed rate auctions will be run on Nasdaq Riga on February 28, 2018.



The fixed rate for the non-competitive auction set by State Treasury will be published on Nasdaq Riga webpage after the competitive auctions.



Latvian Government long term debt securities:



ISIN Order Nomina Maturi Fixed Fixed Compet Compet Non-co Non-co Settle book l ty income income itive itive mpetit mpetit ment value date (coupo coupon auctio auctio ive ive date (EUR) n) dates n date n auctio auctio rate and Total n date n time value and Total for to be time value placin placed for to be g bids (EUR) placin placed g bids (EUR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------ LV0000 LVGA00 1 000 12.05. 0.250% 12.05. 28.02. 24 000 28.02. Not 02.03. 5 2523A 2023. 2018. 2018. 000 2018. set 2018. 70158 12.05. 10:00- 14:00- 2019. 12:00 15:00 12.05. 2020. 12.05. 2021. 12.05. 2022. 12.05. 2023. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------



Latvian Government debt securities auctions under The Treasury of the Republic of Latvia are organized by Nasdaq Riga. Settlement is provided by Nasdaq CSD. From 2005 till the end of 2017 the total volume of Latvian Government debt securities sold at Nasdaq Riga auctions amounted to EUR 6.3 billion.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.