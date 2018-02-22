Press Release: ABN AMRO will nominate Steven ten Have for re-appointment as member of the Supervisory Board

ABN AMRO will nominate Steven ten Have for re-appointment as member of the Supervisory Board

ABN AMRO Group N.V. announces that its Supervisory Board will nominate Mr Steven ten Have for re-appointment as member of the Supervisory Board during the Annual General Meeting of 29 May 2018 for a maximum term of 2 years. His re-appointment will result in a total term in excess of eight years.

The Supervisory Board proposes the re-appointment to ensure continuity of the board, given the changes in its composition that were announced earlier. As Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr Steven ten Have temporarily assumes the duties of Chairman of the Supervisory Board until a new Chairman has been appointed. The re-appointment of Mr Steven ten Have will be subject to regulatory approval (to the extent required).





ABN AMRO Media Relations ABN AMRO Investor Relations

Jeroen van Maarschalkerweerd Dies Donker

Head of Media Relations Head of Investor Relations

pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com) investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)

+31 20 6288900 +31 20 6282282

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Group N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

ABN AMRO will nominate Steven ten Have for re-appointment (http://hugin.info/172722/R/2170991/836472.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ABN AMRO via Globenewswire

