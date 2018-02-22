Cambridge-Based GeoSpock Secures an Additional $6.6M in Closing Its Series A Funding From Investors

CAMBRIDGE, England, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Unique architecture system powers the analysis of trillions of data points in seconds

GeoSpock- the extreme-scale data integration platform that provides analytics, builds insight, and enables predictions across space and time - today announced that it has raised an additional $6.6M in closing its Series A funding round, bringing the total raised to $13.2M. The round was led by Cambridge Innovation Capital (CIC) with existing investors Parkwalk Advisors and Sir Michael Marshall. In addition, Japanese strategic investors Global Brain and 31 Ventures also participated.

GeoSpock aims to become the de facto processing engine at the heart of next-generation infrastructure, including smart cities and Internet of Everything (IoE), as well as powering future mobility applications, including the management of autonomous vehicle fleets.

The company's revolutionary data engine analyses extreme amounts of contextual data in sub-second response times. It has the capability to significantly improve artificial intelligence (AI) speed, enabling the use of extreme data to train new systems, and can integrate and correlate information from a wide variety of data sources at a moment's notice. The platform is used by customers in the mobility, smart city, ad tech, financial services, telematics, and telco sectors, who benefit from interactive analytics at scale.

Richard Baker, CEO at GeoSpock commented: "The investment underpins GeoSpock's significant growth projections, with a focus on developing and growing its commercial and engineering teams in the UK, Europe, Japan, and the US. We are privileged to have such a strong portfolio of investors with us on this stage of the journey."

Victor Christou, CEO of Cambridge Innovation Capital (CIC), commented: "GeoSpock's products allow companies to assess and predict geographical demand rapidly, to improve management and allocation of resources. The opportunity presented by the analysis of geospatial data is huge and GeoSpock is at the forefront of this innovation, helping companies use these insights to simplify the complexity of data and make better commercial decisions as a result. We welcome Global Brain and 31 Ventures, bringing their expertise to help GeoSpock develop within the Asian market."

Naoki Kamimaeda, Partner in charge of AI & Cyber Security at Global Brain, added: "GeoSpock is transforming the way that geospatial and temporal data is processed. Global Brain is excited to support a company whom we believe has a unique offering for the problems caused by big data analysis and does it at a speed of which other companies only dream."

Alastair Kilgour, CIO at Parkwalk Advisors, commented: "The technological development at GeoSpock since Parkwalk first invested has been staggering. The ability to analyse "Big Geospatial Data" in real time is why the technology is being trialled across multiple industries with initial strong traction in media, autonomous vehicles and smart cities, where real-time data analysis is crucial to a successful operational outcome. GeoSpock, when successfully productised, will affect the way many live their lives."

Dr Steve Marsh, Founder and CTO of GeoSpock, said: "It's no longer enough to talk about big data; businesses are dealing with petabyte-scales of information and are seeking ways to extract meaningful answers from their data assets, which has to date been a costly and time-consuming process. GeoSpock's architecture simplifies this process by improving speed and accuracy of analysis to drive high-quality actionable insights - unlocking the potential of extreme data across a wide variety of industry sectors. The completion of this funding round enables GeoSpock to continue its rapid growth and provide mission-critical solutions to help power smart infrastructure and future mobility services."

About GeoSpock

GeoSpockprovides a data integration platform, which visualises large amounts of contextual data in milliseconds. Its architecture has the ability to analyse trillions of geospatial and temporal data points in sub-second response time with its high performance, cloud-based services - infin8', illumin8', and extrapol8'. Conceived by Dr Steve Marsh while reading for his PhD in Computer Science at Cambridge University and founded as a business in 2013. GeoSpock is the future of big data management, providing extreme-scale, high volume-ingest, ease of use, and interactive results. Learn more at http://www.geospock.com



