22 March at 14:00 - 16:00 at ABG Sundal Collier, Copenhagen Columbus and ABG Sundal Collier have the pleasure of inviting investors, analysts and media to a Capital Market Day, Thursday, March 22, 2018 at ABG Sundal Collier, Copenhagen.



The day will provide a detailed presentation of the acquisition of iStone, announced 2 January 2018.



The presentation will include the strategic rationale for the acquisition, the Stronger Together integration plan and the short-term and long-term priorities.



Columbus will be represented by:



-- Ib Kunøe, Chairman of the Board -- Thomas Honoré, CEO and President -- Hans Henrik Thrane, Corporate CFO -- Markus Jakobson, Managing Director, iStone Sweden



Agenda:



-- Registration and coffee -- Welcome and introduction -- Presentation of iStone -- Strategic rationale for the acquisition -- Stronger Together Integration plan -- Short-term and long-term priorities -- Wrap up and Questions



Sign up:



Nicole Dahl, Event Coordinator T: +45 35 46 30 20 E: Nicole.Dahl@abgsc.dk



Time and place:



22 March 2018, at 14:00 - 16:00 CET ABG Sundal Collier, Forbindelsesvej 12, 2100 København Ø



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=665203