

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In its annual assessment of human rights report published Thursday, Amnesty International has accused US President Donald Trump of playing 'hateful' politics and posing a threat to human rights.



The world is reaping the terrifying consequences of hate-filled rhetoric that threatens to normalize massive discrimination against marginalized groups, the prominent global human rights organization said in the annual report, launched in Washington for the first time.



Nevertheless, the organization found that a growing movement of both first-time and seasoned activists campaigning for social justice provides real hope of reversing the slide towards oppression.



The report, The State of the World's Human Rights, covers 159 countries and delivers a comprehensive analysis of the state of human rights in the world today.



With the report launching in the US capital, Amnesty International warned that President Trump's backward steps on human rights are setting a dangerous precedent for other governments to follow.



Trump administration made headlines for its anti-refugee rhetoric, while his policies marked a new era of human rights regression, according to the New York-based human rights watchdog.



Salil Shetty, Secretary General of Amnesty International, terms Trump's decision to ban entry to people from seven Muslim-majority countries within days after he took office as a 'Transparently hateful move.'



Amnesty named Trump along with presidents of Egypt, Russia, China, the Philippines, and Venezuela for 'callously undermining the rights of millions.'



The report also condemns the 'horrific military campaign of ethnic cleansing' against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar; 'crimes against humanity' and war crimes in Iraq, South Sudan, Syria, and Yemen; and attempts to roll back women's rights in the US, Russia, and Poland.



On the other side, the report details many important victories that human rights activists helped to secure last year, namely in Chile, Taiwan and Nigeria.



'A vast Women's March centered on the USA showcased the growing influence of new social movements, as did the MeToo phenomenon.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX