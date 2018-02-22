The "Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood and Textile Manufacturing Market Global Briefing 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood and Textile Manufacturing Market Global Briefing 2018 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile manufacturing market.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the paper, plastics, rubber, wood, furniture, textile and apparel manufacturing market in 2017, accounting for around 48% market share. The economic growth in the region gave a significant push to the manufacturing industries. Moreover, cheap labor and availability of raw materials made countries such as China, Japan and India global manufacturing hubs for industries such as textile and rubber products.

North America was the second largest region accounting for around 18% market share. This can be partially attributed to the demand for plastic products from pharmaceutical, FMCG, and construction industries. Africa was the smallest region accounting for around 4% market share.

Manufacturing in paper, plastic and rubber industries is getting faster and leaner with the adoption of sensor and wireless technologies. Sensors are generating insights for improving process efficiencies and reduce potential breakdowns. Wireless technology is aiding the implementation of sensor technology in manufacturing units. for instance, sensors are being used to detect miniature parts, semi-finished goods, and wear and tear of films.

Major companies offering sensor technology for plastics, textile and paper industries are SENSIT, Baumer and Hansford sensors.

Scope:

Markets Covered: Pulp, Paper, and Paperboard Mills, Leather, Apparel, Rubber and Plastics Manufacturing, Textile Furnishings, Fabric Mills

Pulp, Paper, and Paperboard Mills, Leather, Apparel, Rubber and Plastics Manufacturing, Textile Furnishings, Fabric Mills Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.

Five years historic and forecast. Data: Market value in billions.

Market value in billions. Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments.

Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments. Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

