

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald J. Trump ordered that as a mark of respect for the memory of Reverend Billy Graham, the US national flag shall be flown at half-staff at the White House, all public buildings and grounds, military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the United States on the day of his funeral.



The flag shall be flown at half-staff also at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations, the White House said.



The Christian evangelist, who was one of the most influential preachers of the 20th Century, died at the age of 99 Wednesday.



He will be laid to rest on March 2.



