Autoliv Publishes its 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, has filed its 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Form 10-K is available at the SEC Edgar website: www.sec.gov and on Autoliv's corporate website autoliv.com.

Proxy Materials

Hard copies of the Annual Report and the proxy statement for the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be available beginning in late March 2018 and can be requested online through the voting websites.

Shareholders of Autoliv, Inc. as of the record date, March 12, 2018, will be entitled to participate in and vote at the Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to occur on May 8, 2018 in Chicago, IL, U.S.

The Company intends to mail the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials in late March 2018. This notice will include instructions on how to access the proxy materials electronically as well as how to obtain hard copies of the proxy materials.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and through its subsidiaries develops and manufactures automotive safety systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Together with its joint ventures, Autoliv has around 73,000 employees in 27 countries. In addition, the Company has 23 technical centers in nine countries around the world, with 19 test tracks, more than any other automotive safety supplier. Sales in 2017 amounted to about US $10.4 billion. The Company's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and its Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIV sdb). For more information about Autoliv, please visit our company website at www.autoliv.com.

Safe Harbor Statement"

This report contains statements that are not historical facts but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that Autoliv, Inc. or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, various assumptions and data available from third parties. Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any such statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Thomas Jönsson, Group Vice President Communications. Tel +46-(0)-8-58-72-06-27

