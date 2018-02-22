Augmentum Fintech Plc - Publication of Prospectus

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For immediate release

22 February 2018

Augmentum Fintech plc

("Augmentum Fintech' or the "Company")

Publication of Prospectus

Further to the announcement made by Augmentum Fintech on 20 February 2018, the Company has today published its Prospectus in connection with its initial public offering ("IPO').

The Company is seeking to issue a target of 100 million ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares') at an issue price of £1.00, with a maximum issue size of 125 million Shares, by way of a placing, offer for subscription and intermediaries offer. The Prospectus relates to the proposed admission of the Company's Shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

The Company's investment objective is to generate capital growth over the long term through investment in a focused portfolio of fast growing and/or high potential private financial services technology businesses based predominantly in the UK and wider Europe.

The Prospectus outlines the expected timetable for the IPO as follows:

Publication of the Prospectus and commencement of the Offer for Subscription and the Intermediaries Offer 22 February Latest time and date for applications under the Offer for Subscription

11.00 a.m. on 8 March Latest time and date for receipt of completed applications from the Intermediaries in respect of the Intermediaries Offer

3.00 p.m. on 8 March Latest time and date for commitments under the Placing

4.00 p.m. on 8 March Publication of results of the Placing, Intermediaries Offer and the Offer for Subscription (through a Regulatory Information Service)

9 March Admission and dealings in Shares commence

8.00 a.m. on 13 March CREST accounts credited with uncertificated Shares

13 March Where applicable, definitive share certificates despatched by post in the week commencing*

19 March (or as soon as possible thereafter)

* Underlying applicants who apply to Intermediaries for Shares under the Intermediaries Offer will not receive share certificates.

Any changes to the expected timetable set out above will be notified by the Company through a Regulatory Information Service.

All references to times in the Prospectus are to 2018 and are London times.

The Prospectus has been approved by the FCA. Copies of the Prospectus will be available on the Company's website at www.augmentumfintech.com, subject to applicable securities law and free of charge during normal business hours at the offices of Frostrow Capital LLP, the Company Secretary, at 25 Southampton Buildings, London, WC2A 1AL.

The Prospectus has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. Defined terms in this announcement will have the same meaning as defined in the Prospectus.

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.augmentumfintech.com.

The Company's LEI is: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71.

