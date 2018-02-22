Italian solar equipment manufacturer, Ecoprogetti has received confirmation of an order for a 250 MW PV production line in Vietnam. The glass-backsheet line will be installed by June 2018, according to Ecoprogetti.Ecoprgetti SRL signed the contract last week and received the order confirmation today, February 22, from a Vietnamese investor to install a 250 MW fully automated PV production line in Vietnam. The manufacturing line can produce 130 modules/hour, considering 99% yield. "The line will produce glass-backsheet (GB) modules based on the standard solar cells with 5-6 bus bars," Laura Sartore, ...

