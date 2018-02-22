Lombard Capital PLC - Statement re Issue of Warrants

PR Newswire
LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC
Issue of warrants
The directors of Lombard Capital Plc ("Lombard' or "the Company') announce that they have created a further 1,250,000 warrants exercisable up to 1 March 2020 at a price of £0.10 per Ordinary Share.
Of these newly created warrants they have issued 1,000,000 warrants, comprising 900,000 to David Grierson and 100,000 to Brent Fitzpatrick, both directors of the Company.
The warrants issued to the directors, if exercised, would make up approximately 22% of the share capital as enlarged by the exercise.
The warrants, which have an exercise price equal to today's bid price, have been awarded to the directors in respect of additional services, introductions and advice.
The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
