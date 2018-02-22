London's FTSE 100 was down 1% to 7,206.71 in afternoon trade on Thursday as investors waded through a deluge of earnings and digested a downward revision to fourth-quarter UK GDP. British Gas owner Centrica was the standout gainer despite reporting a 17% drop in full-year adjusted operating profits, as investors welcomed a steady dividend, an increase to the cost efficiency programme and signs that management will be more focused on turning around the overall performance. The company also said ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...