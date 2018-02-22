The Unite union on Thursday called for urgent meeting with British Gas after the company said it was planning more than 4,000 job cuts. In a statement, the Union said it wanted to know why the company planned so many job losses despite parent company Centrica making 2017 profits of £1.25bn. Centrica chief executive Iain Conn earlier on Thursday said falling customer numbers and a planned pricing cap by the government meant the company had to cut costs to maintain profitability. Unite regional ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...