Broadcast and photographic products and solutions supplier The Vitec Group announced its audited results for the year ended 31 December on Thursday, with adjusted revenue rising 0.5% to £378.1m. The London-listed firm said its adjusted operating profit was ahead 8% to £44.8m, with adjusted profit before tax 12% higher at £42m. Adjusted basic earnings per share surged 11.1% to 68.1p compared to 2016. Vitec confirmed its total dividend per share was up 12.1% year-on-year at 30.5p. Free cash ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...