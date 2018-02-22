Ingenta said on Thursday that Sainsbury's has signed a three-year contract for its advertising solutions. The AIM-listed company, which provides software and services to the global publishing industry, said the software-as-a-service-based solution will become operational in the first half of this year and will enable the supermarket chain's staff and international brands to manage digital advertising space through an online portal. Chief executive officer David Montgomery said: "We are delighted ...

