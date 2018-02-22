4-Day Deadline Alert: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Kobe Steel, Ltd.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTC PINK: KBSTY) ("Kobe Steel" or the "Company") for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between May 29, 2013 and October 12, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 26, 2018, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the lawsuit, Kobe Steel repeatedly misrepresented the quality of its products and the integrity of its operations during the Class Period by emphasizing that it offers "excellent products and services" with "special attention to product safety" as it has "an organizational culture that is highly sensitive to compliance issues." Defendants' statements pertaining to Kobe Steel's products and performance of its operations were materially false and misleading because Kobe Steel had intentionally falsified data on many of its aluminum, copper, iron and steel products, and knowingly sold products that failed quality control tests.

