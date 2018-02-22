Milamber Ventures Plc - Appointment of Advisor

22 February 2018

Milamber Ventures Plc

("Milamber' or "the Company")

Appointment of Advisor

Milamber (NEX: MLVP), the media, technology and education growth accelerator, is delighted to announce that it has appointed First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited as its NEX Exchange Advisor.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

