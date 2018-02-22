Milamber Ventures Plc - Appointment of Advisor

PR Newswire
22 February 2018
Milamber Ventures Plc
("Milamber' or "the Company")
Appointment of Advisor
Milamber (NEX: MLVP), the media, technology and education growth accelerator, is delighted to announce that it has appointed First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited as its NEX Exchange Advisor.
