22.02.2018
Milamber Ventures Plc - Appointment of Advisor

London, February 22

22 February 2018

Milamber Ventures Plc

("Milamber' or "the Company")

Appointment of Advisor

Milamber (NEX: MLVP), the media, technology and education growth accelerator, is delighted to announce that it has appointed First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited as its NEX Exchange Advisor.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

-ends-

For further information please visit: www.MilamberVentures.com, or contact:

Milamber Ventures plc

Andy Hasoon T: 07768 875 681

E: Andy.hasoon@milamberventures.com

Leander (Financial PR)

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson T: 07795 168 157

First Sentinel Corporate Finance (NEX Advisor)

Brian Stockbridge (CEO) T: 07876 888 011


