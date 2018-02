WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Chesapeake Energy (CHK) have moved sharply higher during trading on Thursday, surging up by 22.4 percent. Chesapeake is bouncing off its lowest closing level in two years.



The rebound by Chesapeake comes after the energy producer reported fourth quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



