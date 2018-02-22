PR Newswire
London, February 22
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 21 February 2018, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 21 February 2018 101.23p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 99.79p per ordinary share
22 February 2018
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45