

NAV Announcement



The Board of Foresight 4 VCT plc announces that the Net Asset Value as at 31 December 2017 was 69.4p per Ordinary Share. This Net Asset Value was reduced by 4.0p per Ordinary Share following the payment of the special dividend on 17 July 2017.



For further information please contact: Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8100



