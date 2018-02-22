YOUTH - Biggest Winner Of The Second Asian Brilliant Stars In Berlin

BERLIN, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Winners of the 2nd Asian Brilliant Stars were announced on February 21st in Berlin. YOUTH, the latest film of Chinese director Feng Xiaogang, is the biggest winner of the Award Ceremony.

Screened in the Special Presentations at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, Feng Xiaogang's YOUTH topped the December box office in China with over $157 million (1 billion yuan), ahead of Pixar animation COCO. "Feng employs traditional craftsmanship to draw a sweeping historical canvas with profound human upheavals that mirror virtues and flaws of the Chinese people" (Variety). YOUTH has received three of the 2nd Asian Brilliant Stars Awards: Special Jury Award to Feng Xiaogang, Best Screenwriter Award to Yan Geling, and Asian New Talent Award to Zhong Chuxi, leading actress of the film.

Best Director Award went to Samuel Maoz for his recent FOXTROT. The film won the Grand Jury Prize Silver Lion at the 74th Venice International Film and is the Israeli entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars 2018.

Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying won the Best Actress Award for her performance in BAD GENIUS, a box-office hit in Asia in 2017 with great reviews. Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying is also in Berlin this year for her leading role in DIE TOMORROW, selected in the Forum section of the 68th Berlin International Film Festival.

Best Actor went to Chang Chen for his leading role in BROTHERHOOD OF BLADES II: THE INFERNAL BATTLEFIELD. Chang Chen is best known for his performances in Edward Yang's A BRIGHT SUMMER DAY, Hou Hsiao-hsien's THE ASSASSIN and Ang Lee's CROUCHER TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON.

Zhang Yang won the Best Producer Award for his PATHS OF THE SOUL. Zhang wrote, directed, and produced the film, which tells the story of 11 Tibetan villagers taking their one-year and 1200 km pilgrimage.

The jury made their selection out of 19 nominated films. This year jury includes South Korean director Kim Ki Duk, Iranian actor Babak Karimi, former President of Hong Kong Film Award Mandfred Wong, Japanese Producer Shozo Ichiyama, German actor Moritz Bleibtreu and Chinese director Cao Baoping. Kim Ki Duk is also in Berlin this week for his HUMAN, SPACE, TIME AND HUMAN, selected in this year's Berlinale Panorama. Babak Karimi is the leading actor in INVASION, also part of this year's Berlinale Panorama.

Feng Xiaogang said during the event, "The Asian Brilliant Stars gives us Asian filmmakers the opportunity to know each other and exchange. I like Kim Ki Duk's films very much but didn't have the chance to meet with him until today. The Asian Brilliant Stars has opened a dialogue - this dialogue will continue in the future."

Kim Ki Duk said, "The Big Three film festivals have selected many outstanding Asian films over the years. What the Asian Brilliant Stars adds is an Asian perspective to the film selection, and a stronger voice to Asian filmmakers."

Richard Shen, General Secretary of Asian Film and Television Promotion, believes that "the Asian Brilliant Stars is not only an award ceremony, but a platform to promote Asian Films and create a bridge between Asia and the world. If Asian culture wants to gain influence in tomorrow's world, it also needs an internal dialogue."

The 2nd Asian Brilliant Stars Awards:

Feng Xiaogang : Special Jury Award for YOUTH

Samuel Maoz : Best Director Award for FOXTROT

Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying : Best Actress Award for BAD GENIUS

Chang Chen : Best Actor Award for BROTHERHOOD OF BLADES II: THE INFERNAL BATTLEFIELD

Yan Geling : Best Screenwriter Award for YOUTH

Zhang Yang : Best Producer Award for PATHS OF THE SOUL

Zhong Chuxi : Asian New Talent Award for YOUTH

The 2nd Asian Brilliant Stars Film Line-up

Brotherhood of Blades II: The Infernal Battlefield (China)

Wolf Warriors II (China)

Path of The Soul (China)

Our Time Will Come (China)

Chasing the Dragon (China, Hong Kong)

Love Education (China, Hong Kong)

The Day After (South Korea)

I Can Speak (South Korea)

Anarchist from Colony (South Korea)

Grain (Turkey, Germany, France, Sweden)

Foxtrot (Israel, Germany, France)

Dangal (India)

Pauwi Na (Philippines)

What a Wonderful Family! (Japan)

The Third Murder (Japan)

Mumon: The Land of Stealth (Japan)

A Man of Integrity (Iran)

Youth (China)

Bad Genius (Thailand)

