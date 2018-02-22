ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/18 -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (TSX: GMX)(FRANKFURT: G1MN)(STUTTGART: G1MN)(BERLIN: G1MN)(MUNICH: G1MN)(XETRA: G1MN)(OTCQX: GLBXF) is pleased to inform shareholders that Globex has received a zinc royalty payment of US $177,179 (CDN $220,180) from Nyrstar for January 2018 production at the Mid Tennessee Mines based upon an average zinc price of US $ 1.56 per pound.

Globex understands that the Mid Tennessee mill is at or near full capacity. The monthly royalty payment is based upon among other things, the amount of ore mined and milled and the average monthly price of zinc. The current zinc price is $ 1.60 per pound.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9 LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95

Forward Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

