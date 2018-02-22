Coinsquare Partners with Processing.com to Broaden its Payments System Offering

LONDON, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The strategic partnership offers consumers fast, convenient and secure payment processing by debit and credit card for major digital currencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, utilizing Processing.com's technology and convergent acquiring platform.

Processing.com, a global payment solutions provider, has today announced it will be partnering with Coinsquare, one of Canada's leading digital currency trading platforms. Processing.com will enable online payments functionality for Coinsquare customers to buy digital currencies with their credit or debit cards instantly.

Coinsquare currently facilitates approximately $5Bn per annum of digital currency trades and is poised for exponential growth.

James Bergman, Chief Revenue Officer, Processing.com: "We are very excited to partner with such a respected and fast-growing trading platform as Coinsquare. As digital currencies increasingly make their way into the mainstream conscious, service providers have a responsibility to ensure the broader public can access the rapidly growing Blockchain ecosystem. Processing.com is proud to facilitate fiat currency payments of digital currencies for the general public through Visa and MasterCard transactions."

Cole Diamond, Chief Executive Officer, Coinsquare: "It was important for us to partner with a market leading innovative payments partner. Processing.com has exceeded our expectations, and it is refreshing to collaborate with such a partner to provide this much needed solution to our customer base. We believe that this partnership will be a further catalyst to our already exceptional growth."

Operating on a 100% proprietary system, Coinsquare's platform is properly guarded from any potential attacks, and holds 98% of assets in cold storage. Processing.com will enable larger numbers of participants to buy and sell altcoins without the need for digital wallets and digital coin conversions.

Processing.comis a leading Payment Solutions Provider focused on providing e-commerce payment processing solutions and services that allow for the acceptance of online payments in multiple currencies around the globe. Processing.com connects its customers through the company's proprietary payment processing platform to an extensive network of acquiring banks. In addition, the company deploys industry-leading security and fraud analytics as well as real-time reporting tools.