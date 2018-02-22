The FTSE 250 was in negative territory on Thursday afternoon, weighed down by shares in Moneysupermarket.com. Stock in the the online comparison tumbled 16% and led the index's fallers as its full-year earnings and revenue missed expectations and investors were left disappointed by the 2018 outlook. In its preliminary results for the year to the end of December 2017, the group said pre-tax profit rose to £96.1m from £91.3m the year before, on revenue of £329.7m, up 4% as strong insurance ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...