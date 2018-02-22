Oakley Capital Investments announced on Thursday that the Oakley Capital Private Equity Fund II has reached an agreement to sell its 38.5% stake in Parship Elite Group, and its 9.9% stake in Verivox, to NuCom Group - ProSiebenSat.1's commerce unit. The AIM-traded company said the agreement remained subject to approval by the responsible antitrust authorities. It said it would realise estimated cash proceeds of approximately £51.1m on completion of the transactions. The realisations would ...

