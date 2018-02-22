Demartek LLC: Demartek Evaluates HPE Cloudline CL3150 Gen10 Servers for Cloud Solutions

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2018 / Demartek, an independent computer industry analyst firm with its own computer test lab, announced that it has evaluated Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Cloudline CL3150 Gen10 servers powered by AMD EPYC™ processors for cloud solutions.

"To test this cloud deployment solution, we chose the Yahoo Cloud Serving Benchmark (YCSB) running across a three-node cluster of HPE Cloudline CL3150 servers using AMD EPYC processors, connected via Mellanox® 100GbE infrastructure. We deployed Excelero NVMesh® to configure the cluster so that all the compute was performed on one node, and all the NVMe storage was accessed over the 100GbE network from the other nodes," said Dennis Martin, Demartek President. "In our tests, we found that the 99th percentile latency for all workloads and database sizes was less than one millisecond and the minimum latencies were below 100 microseconds. In our opinion, the AMD EPYC processor with its support for 128 PCIe 3.0 lanes and the HPE Cloudline CL3150 Gen10 server seem particularly suited for building high performance and resilient cloud solutions."

This Demartek evaluation is available at http://www.demartek.com/Demartek_HPE_CL3150_Gen10_Evaluation_2018-02.html and in the Demartek SSD Zone on the Demartek web site.

In a related article, Demartek explains the concepts of the number of PCIe lanes required to support NVMe storage and multiple network adapters in a modern storage target accessed over a network fabric.

About Demartek

Demartek is a computer industry analyst organization with its own ISO 17025 accredited computer test lab. Demartek provides real-world, hands-on research and analysis by focusing on industry analysis and lab validation testing of server, network, storage and security technologies for the small and medium business (SMB) environment and the large enterprise. Information about Demartek services is available on the Demartek Test Lab web page.

SOURCE: Demartek LLC