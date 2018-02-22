Global Botulinum Toxin Market 2016-2018 & 2024: Allergan Leads the Global BTX Market Faced by Intense Competition

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Botulinum Toxin - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Botulinum Toxin in US$ Million by the following Segments:

Cosmetic Applications

Therapeutic Applications

The report profiles 14 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Allergan Plc ( Ireland )

) Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) HUGEL Pharma ( South Korea )

) Ipsen Group ( France )

) Medy-Tox Inc. ( South Korea )

) Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) Metabiologics, Inc. ( USA )

) Revance Therapeutics, Inc. ( USA )

) US WorldMeds ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Botulinum Toxin: Expanding Cosmetic & Therapeutic Applications to Propel Growth

Therapeutic BTX Applications Lead, Cosmetic BTX Gradually Gaining Momentum

Developed Regions Dominate Botulinum Toxin Market

Developing Markets to Drive Future Growth

Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for BTX in Therapeutic Applications

Cosmetic BTX - A Promising Application Market

Factors Propelling the Cosmetic BT Market - In a Nut Shell

Rise in the Number of Musculoskeletal Indications - Potential for Growth

Pharma Companies Keenly Eye Lucrative BT Market



2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Intense Competition Characterizes Botulinum Toxin Market

Allergan Leads the Global BTX Market

Botulinum Toxin Products Worldwide

Botox - The Leading Brand in Cosmetic BTX Market

Biosimilar BTX Variants Challenge Botox's Leadership

Lack of Differentiation among Approved BTX Products

Comparison of Leading Neurotoxins - Botox, Dysport and Xeomin by Safety and Efficacy

Daewoong Pharmaceutical All Set to Make a Mark on the International Scenario

A Review of Major BTX Products

Comparison of Botox, Dysport and Xeomin by Indications and Year of Approval

BOTOX

Approvals and Indications of Botox in Select Regions

Key Characteristics of Botox and Botox Cosmetic

Common Adverse Reactions with Botox

Therapeutics to Offer Higher Prospects for Botox

Botox Therapeutic Approvals in the US by Indication

Migraine Indication Bolsters Allergan's Botox Sales

Dysport

Key Characteristics of Dysport

Ipsen Counts on New Indications for Future Growth of Dysport

Dysport Therapeutic Development Pipeline by Region

Xeomin

Key Characteristics of Xeomin

Xeomin FDA Approval and Indications

Global Expansion Helps Merz Gain in the BTX Market

Myobloc/NeuroBloc

Key Characteristics of Myobloc

Meditoxin

RT002

Other Products



3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Bodes Well for BTX Market

Botulinum Toxin - The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables Market

Botox Gains Popularity among Millennials

Longer Life Expectancy and Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Sales of Cosmetic BTX

BTX - The Wonder Drug for Increasing Number of Non-Cosmetic Uses

BoNT/X - The New Toxin with Potential Use in New Therapeutic Areas

Topical Botulinum Toxin: Needle-Free Administration Imparts an Edge over Injected Variants

Unmet Medical Needs Encourage Off-Label Use: A Cause for Concern or Jubilation?

Urgent Need for Physician Education about Off-Label Usage

Campaigns Boost Patient Awareness

Digital Revolution to Impact Consumer Choices

Financing of Non-Reimbursed Healthcare: Need of the Hour

Combination Therapies: A Double Whammy Success

Botulinum Toxin - Potential Applications in Treatment of Dental Diseases

Short-lived Aesthetic Effects: A Strong Business Case for Revision Treatments

Novel Injection Systems for Highly Precise Dosage of Botulinum Toxin

Undesirable Side Effects: A Challenge to Reckon With

Immunogenicity Undermines Patient Compliance

Reduction of Protein Load in BTX Products - The Probable Answer for Immunogenicity

Antigenicity: A Problematic Issue in Drug Development

Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approvals & Put Reimbursements in Limbo

Study Offers Support for Possible Remote Effects with Botulinum Toxin

Higher Product Costs to Challenge Market Growth

Consumer Skepticism: The Biggest Challenge to Beat

Animal Cruelty - A Part & Parcel of Botox Testing

Botulinum Toxins - A Wonder Drug or Bio-terror Threat?

Fears of Terrorism & Biological Warfare Thwart International Trade



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Botulinum Toxin: A Poison That Cures

Structure & Mechanism of Action

Disadvantages

Classification of Botulinum Toxin

Botulinum Toxin Type A

Historical Timeline of Botulinum Toxin: 1885-2002

Botulinum Toxin Type B

Procedure

Anaesthesia

Injection Procedure

Applications of Botulinum Toxin

Cosmetic Applications

Glabellar Lines

Facial Wrinkles

Key Cosmetic Indications for Botulinum Toxin

Crow's Feet

Forehead Rhytids

Temporal Brow Lift

Lower Eyelid Rhytids

Downturned Lips

Pebbly Chin

Therapeutic Applications

Movement Disorders/Pain

Cervical Dystonia

Hemifacial Spasm

Blepharospasm

Strabismus

Site of Injection and Doses of Neurotoxins used in the Treatment of Dystonias

Chronic Pain

Botox in Migraine Treatment

List of Countries where Botox has been Approved for Prophylaxis of Headache in Adults Suffering from Chronic Migraine

Hyperhidrosis

Bladder Dysfunctions

Spasticity

Other Applications

Side Effects



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/APPROVALS

Ipsen Gains FDA Approval for Dysport in Treatment of Lower Limb Spasticity Treatment in Adults

Medytox to Introduce Coretox Protein Free Botox Product

Allergan's BOTOX Cosmetic Wins FDA Approval for Third Indication

Ipsen Gains FDA Approval for Dysport in Treatment of Pediatric Lower Limb Spasticity

Merz Receives European Approval for Bocouture Use in Treatment of Upper Facial Lines

Merz Announces Availability of Xeomin 200-unit Single-Dose Vial in US

FDA Approves BOTOX for Treatment of Adult Lower Limb Spasticity



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Allergan's VISTABEL Receives Positive Opinion for Severe Forehead Lines Treatment in Adults

Merz and Teijin Partner to Commercialize Xeomin in Japan

Ipsen Inks Promotion Agreement with Saol Therapeutics

Bain Capital Takes Over Hugel

Huons to Invest in New BTX Plant in Korea

Allergan Gains Marketing Approval for BOTOX Vista in Japan

Allergan Takes Over Anterios

Daewoong Pharm Expands Sales of Nabota BTX Biosimilar to Southeast Asia

Revance Acquires BTX-related IP from Botulinum Toxin Research Associates

Revance Releases Phase 2 Trial Results of RT001 Topical Botulinum Toxin Type A Drug Candidate

Ipsen Collaborates with EpiVax for Developed Next-Gen Botulinum Toxins

Revance Begins Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Botulinum Toxin Type A Topical Gel

Revance Commences Phase 2 Study for RT002 Botulinum Toxin Type A

Revance Begins Phase 2 Trial for Botulinum toxin Type A Topical Gel

Bloomage BioTechnology and Medytox to Establish JV in China

Ipsen Gains FDA's sBLA Approval for Dysport

Actavis Bags FDA Approval for Expanding BOTOX Label

Actavis Acquires Allergan



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 14 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 17)

The United States (5)

(5) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (5)

(5) France (1)

(1)

Germany (1)

(1)

The United Kingdom (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (2)

(2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2s7vv8/global_botulinum?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716