MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - February 22, 2018) - Dr. Amir Bajoghli and the Skin and Laser Surgery Center of McLean, Virginia now offer the latest in treatments for a condition known as "venous lake".

Venous lakes are relatively common lesions caused by dilation of tiny blood vessels. These commonly occur on the lower or upper lip but can appear any where on the head and neck area or the rest of the body. Commonly, venous lakes can be seen in adults over the age of 50 who had have long term exposure to the sun or trauma to the area.

Venous lakes are dark blue to purple, soft, smooth and have well-defined edges. Although not usually painful, these can be irritating, bleed and unsightly.

Long pulse Nd-YAG and Pulsed Dye Lasers are the treatments of choice. A laser will target the lesion with a precise wavelength of light and destroy it with minimal effect on the surrounding area. A laser treatment generally will cause little to no permanent scarring with minimal chance of lesion recurrence. In some cases, the treatment area may take a few days to completely heal following the laser treatment.

Dr. Bajoghli provides the laser treatment for this vein malformation in the office (outpatient) without the need for hospitalization. Utilizing the laser to remove a venous lake is quite simple, nearly pain free, and only takes a few minutes. The healing process varies according to the depth of the lesion.

Patients notice an immediate improvement after the venous lake treatment. This can be a relief to someone who has been contending with the condition for years.

Dr. Bajoghli has been active in the practice of dermatology and laser surgery since the completion of his training at the combined Tufts University and Boston University Schools of Medicine and Hospitals. He is double board certified in both Dermatology and Internal Medicine.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli has been named Top Dermatologist and MOHS Surgeon in the Washington area by both the Washingtonian and Northern Virginia magazines.

Dr. Bajoghli has a flourishing private practice with offices in Mclean and Woodbridge. Dr. Bajoghli has been involved in lecturing other physicians in the region and internationally and teaching medical students and dermatology residents in the DC area medical schools and Inova Fairfax hospital.

