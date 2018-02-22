Global Smart Gas Meter Marke 2016-2018 & 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Smart Gas Meter Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This global smart gas meter market research service is an update on the 2016 study and will provide insights on the latest developments within the market, including forecasts on unit shipment and associated revenue for all the major regions.

The forecast period is from 2016 to 2026, providing a comprehensive view about the timeline for crucial smart meter roll-outs, which although fewer than those for electricity are still significant.

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) becomes the key regional smart gas market ahead of North America due to roll-outs in Europe and the growing demand in the Middle East and Northern Africa. Sales in North America is expected to peak in 2021 - North America has opted to retrofit existing gas meters in many states as opposed to installing new smart meters, while South America remains a nascent market. Asia-Pacific will become the second largest regional market within the next 10 years. The study also includes market share analysis at the global and regional levels.

Key Features

The key drivers behind the growth of smart gas metering are recent regulatory changes that have boosted competition, new construction and increased gasification rates, an increasing awareness regarding energy efficiency and the linking of smart gas meter rollouts to those of electricity, which is the case in France, the Netherlands and the UK. The key restraints on the market include delays in standardization and compliance, which are vital for ensuring interoperability, some roll outs being postponed or cancelled due to a negative cost-benefit analysis, which has occurred in a number of European countries including Germany, Lithuania and Belgium and concerns related to cyber security.

In terms of technology, smart gas remains split between mechanical and ultrasonic technology. In some cases this is due to specific country market regulations, but it can just be left to the preferences of individual utility companies.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the current market situation and what is the forecast market growth rate?

What are the factors influencing the growth of the global smart water meter market and to what extent do they have an impact?

What factors influence the growth of the regional smart water meter markets?

Which ones will have high levels of market activity and which are still at the development stage?

At a regional level, which countries offer the best growth opportunities?

Which are the key participants in the global and regional markets?

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Associated Research and Multimedia on Energy & Environment

2. MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Definitions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Segmentation

3. DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS-TOTAL SMART GAS METER MARKET

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. FORECASTS AND TRENDS-TOTAL SMART GAS METER MARKET

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Country Hot Spots

5. MARKET SHARE AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS-TOTAL SMART GAS METER MARKET

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

6. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

Growth Opportunity 1-Innovative Business Models

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. NORTH AMERICA SMART GAS METER MARKET

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Key Country Forecasts

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

8. EMEA SMART GAS METER MARKET

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Key Country Forecasts

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

9. SOUTH AMERICA SMART GAS METER MARKET

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Key Country Forecasts

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

10. ASIA-PACIFIC SMART GAS METER MARKET

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Key Country Forecasts

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

11. CHINA SMART GAS METER MARKET

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

12. THE LAST WORD

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

13. APPENDIX



Companies Mentioned



AEM

Aichi Tokei Denki

Apator

Azbil Kimmon

BETA

Dandong Dongfa

Diehl

Elster

Flondian

GE

Gyejeon

ITRON

Kansai

Keuk Dong Jeon

Landis+VYR

Manas

Meter Italia

Micomtek

Pietro Fiorentini

SIT Group

Toyo Gas

UK Meter

Wasion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2z7wq2/global_smart_gas?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716