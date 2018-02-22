Global Smart Gas Meter Marke 2016-2018 & 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Smart Gas Meter Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This global smart gas meter market research service is an update on the 2016 study and will provide insights on the latest developments within the market, including forecasts on unit shipment and associated revenue for all the major regions.
The forecast period is from 2016 to 2026, providing a comprehensive view about the timeline for crucial smart meter roll-outs, which although fewer than those for electricity are still significant.
Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) becomes the key regional smart gas market ahead of North America due to roll-outs in Europe and the growing demand in the Middle East and Northern Africa. Sales in North America is expected to peak in 2021 - North America has opted to retrofit existing gas meters in many states as opposed to installing new smart meters, while South America remains a nascent market. Asia-Pacific will become the second largest regional market within the next 10 years. The study also includes market share analysis at the global and regional levels.
Key Features
The key drivers behind the growth of smart gas metering are recent regulatory changes that have boosted competition, new construction and increased gasification rates, an increasing awareness regarding energy efficiency and the linking of smart gas meter rollouts to those of electricity, which is the case in France, the Netherlands and the UK. The key restraints on the market include delays in standardization and compliance, which are vital for ensuring interoperability, some roll outs being postponed or cancelled due to a negative cost-benefit analysis, which has occurred in a number of European countries including Germany, Lithuania and Belgium and concerns related to cyber security.
In terms of technology, smart gas remains split between mechanical and ultrasonic technology. In some cases this is due to specific country market regulations, but it can just be left to the preferences of individual utility companies.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the current market situation and what is the forecast market growth rate?
- What are the factors influencing the growth of the global smart water meter market and to what extent do they have an impact?
- What factors influence the growth of the regional smart water meter markets?
- Which ones will have high levels of market activity and which are still at the development stage?
- At a regional level, which countries offer the best growth opportunities?
- Which are the key participants in the global and regional markets?
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
- Associated Research and Multimedia on Energy & Environment
2. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Market Segmentation
3. DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS-TOTAL SMART GAS METER MARKET
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. FORECASTS AND TRENDS-TOTAL SMART GAS METER MARKET
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Country Hot Spots
5. MARKET SHARE AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS-TOTAL SMART GAS METER MARKET
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
6. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION
- Growth Opportunity 1-Innovative Business Models
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. NORTH AMERICA SMART GAS METER MARKET
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Key Country Forecasts
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share
8. EMEA SMART GAS METER MARKET
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Key Country Forecasts
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share
9. SOUTH AMERICA SMART GAS METER MARKET
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Key Country Forecasts
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share
10. ASIA-PACIFIC SMART GAS METER MARKET
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Key Country Forecasts
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share
11. CHINA SMART GAS METER MARKET
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share
12. THE LAST WORD
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
13. APPENDIX
Companies Mentioned
- AEM
- Aichi Tokei Denki
- Apator
- Azbil Kimmon
- BETA
- Dandong Dongfa
- Diehl
- Elster
- Flondian
- GE
- Gyejeon
- ITRON
- Kansai
- Keuk Dong Jeon
- Landis+VYR
- Manas
- Meter Italia
- Micomtek
- Pietro Fiorentini
- SIT Group
- Toyo Gas
- UK Meter
- Wasion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2z7wq2/global_smart_gas?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716