The latest market research report by Technavio on the global arc welding robots market predicts a CAGR of around 7% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global arc welding robots market by product (non-consumable electrode arc welding robots and consumable electrode arc welding robots) and by end-user (metal industry, automotive industry, and shipbuilding industry). The report also provides an analysis of the market's growth in various regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global arc welding robots market, according to Technavio industrial automation researchers:

Regulatory framework to ensure safety of workforce: a major market driver

Advanced software to improve programming: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global arc welding robots market with 40% share in 2017

Arc welding process is undertaken in a hazardous environment involving high temperatures, fumes, hot particles, smoke, and high current. The process releases a very bright light, which is harmful to the eyes; hence, welders must wear protective gear to avoid burns, electric shocks, and other issues. However, even with optimum protection, operators are susceptible to various problems arising from the hazardous environment.

To ensure the safety of the workers, agencies such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), American National Standards Institute (ANSI), and American Welding Society (AWS) have drafted strict regulations with respect to the safety of the labor engaged in welding activities. Hence, end-users are anticipated to adopt robotic arc welding solutions to adhere to these standards.

In case of industrial robots, the control system is programmed to ensure that the robot's movements and performance are as per the needs of the end-users. The robot program is written either by the end-user or the system integrator. Vendors ensure that the necessary developments in robots programming provide features that make programming hassle-free.

"Vendors such as ABB and FANUC are focused on developing arc welding specific software to ensure greater flexibility and convenience in the programming of arc welding robots. Such software allows easy programming of arc welding robots and enables simplification of the functioning of arc welding robots. Such developments will encourage adoption of arc welding robots thus promoting the growth of the market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for robotics research.

Global market opportunities

The global arc welding robots market was led by APAC in 2017, with a market share of over 61% followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. This region is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period, exhibiting the highest growth among the three regions.

EMEA and the Americas are expected to witness a small decline in their market share over the forecast period which will be absorbed by APAC to increase its market share by close to 2%.

